Book launch programme held at IUBAT

A book launch programme of Methods of Statistics with Applications was held on June 29 at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). The book has been authored by the three faculty members of IUBAT – Prof. Dr Khandoker Saif Uddin, Prof. Dr Anil Chandra Basak, and Prof. Dr Rajib Lochan Das. The book is written for undergraduate programmes in various disciplines offered by the public and private universities, and affiliated colleges. The programme was chaired by the IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Abdur Rab.

The Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir was present as the chief guest. Treasurer and Director Admin of IUBAT Prof. Selina Nargis was present as the guest of honour.

In the beginning, those present paid homage to the departed souls of the Founder VC of IUBAT M Alimullah Miyan and the former Pro-VC Mahmuda Khanum by standing in silence for one minute. Prof. Khandoker Saif Uddin described the background and rationale of writing the book saying that it was specifically done for the learners who want to be a good user of statistics irrespective of their disciplines. Prof. Uddin answered questions from students and teachers. Then, the book was unwrapped by the guests and a group photo was taken with the three authors and the guests on the stage.

Prof Dr Rajib Lochan Das gave some basic facts about the book to the audience. As the guest of honour, Prof. Selina Nargis appreciated the initiative taken by the authors and hoped that the book will help students learn Statistics in a better way. Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir described the significance of statistics especially for research works in agriculture, health, and other fields. The chief guest also uttered the importance of a good book and expressed his belief in success of this book.

In his speech, Prof. Dr Abdur Rab encouraged other faculty members to come forward about writing textbooks. He concluded his speech with the well wishes for the authors and the success of the book. At the end, Prof. Dr Anil Chandra Basak delivered the votes of thanks to the guests.