Bangladesh to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 from November 18 to 24

Based on the theme "Removing Barriers and Welcoming All", Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2024 in Bangladesh from November 18 to 24. This year, GEW will be celebrated globally across 200 countries with over 40,000 events and an expected reach of 10 million people worldwide. In Bangladesh, 300 events will be hosted across the country through more than 50 partner organisations and inspire 100,000 youth directly and three million digitally.

All this was informed at a briefing organised by Dr Md Sabur Khan, Managing Director of Global Entrepreneurship Network - Bangladesh (GEN Bangladesh). The briefing was also addressed by Shawkat Hossaim, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd. (BVCL); Dr Rubina Hosen, President, Bangladesh Federation of Women's Entrepreneurs; K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, Bangladesh Skill Development Institute (BSDI); and Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head, Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Daffodil International University.

This year's GEW theme, "Removing Barriers and Welcoming All", underscores our commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible and inclusive for all aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. As the national hosts, GEN Bangladesh, in partnership with Daffodil International University, is committed to empowering and supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.