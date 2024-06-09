Bangladesh Agricultural University hosts job fair

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) hosted the National Career Carnival, organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural University Career Club (BAUCC). The fair took place at the BAU gymnasium on June 8.

Over 40 firms participated in the job fair. Participating companies included The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ACI, PRAN, Square, C.P. Bangladesh, Nabil Group, Paragon Group, BRAC, Danish, Aftab, Kazi Farms, and many other local and multinational firms. Graduates from ten universities had the opportunity to submit their resumes at the fair and online to each participating company.

Arnob Saha is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Bangladesh Agricultural University