Bakeman's 3rd International Language League at NSU: Love of language and competition

The final round of Bakeman's 3rd International Language League took place on February 9 with the prize giving ceremony following on February 10 at North South University (NSU). This language Olympiad was organised by the Department of English and Modern Languages of NSU. The journey began with divisional rounds held across eight divisions from September 30 to October 21, 2023. Over 80,000 students participated in language competitions spanning Bangla, English, Chinese, and Japanese. The diverse segments, tailored for different age groups from class one to tertiary levels, included Handwriting, Spelling Bee, Short Story Writing, Impromptu Speech, Grammar, Debate, and Wall Magazine.

Distinguished personalities took the stage, including Prof. AQMA Rahman Bhuiyan, Chairman of the Department of Modern Languages, Faisal Mansoor, Senior Manager of Akij Group Ltd., Professor SK Tawfique M Haque, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (Acting), Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), and Dr M Ismail Hossain, Professor at the Department of Economics.

AQMA Rahman Bhuiyan said, "The International Language League is not just a competition; it is a celebration of linguistic diversity and excellence."

The final round unfolded at NSU, drawing participants who had been selected in the divisional round. Faculty members from the NSU Department of English and Modern Languages assumed the role of judges, diligently evaluating participants across the various segments.

The prize-giving ceremony commenced at 9 AM the following day, with students from various institutions receiving medals and certificates.