Australian Education Expo showcases opportunities for Bangladeshi students

Australia is an ideal country for international students, offering high-quality education, welcoming culture, vibrant student cities and beautiful natural surroundings. Boasting numerous top-ranked universities globally, the country offers a wealth of educational opportunities. To spotlight the incredible educational prospects for Bangladeshi students in Australia, Executive Study Abroad, a prominent education consultancy firm with 23 years of experience in the industry and the highest visa success rate in Bangladesh, organised and hosted the Australian Education Expo on January 31.

The Expo, held at the Westin Dhaka, featured 30 prestigious Australian universities and institutes, which included globally acclaimed universities like Monash University, Macquarie University, the University of Adelaide, University of Technology Sydney, etc.

During the expo, attendees had the chance to explore scholarship opportunities and secure on-the-spot admissions by directly engaging in one-on-one conversations with representatives from the participating universities. The expo also addressed the crucial aspect of part-time employment opportunities for students while pursuing their studies.

The opening ceremony included speeches from notable figures, such as Executive Study Abroad CEO Mohammad Rabbani Hossain, Director Sajjadur Rahman, General Manager Farhana Nazrin, Deputy Director of Macquarie University Tanveer Shaheed, and representatives from various universities.

Organisers emphasised that complete visa assistance, admission, and counselling services would be provided free of cost even after the education expo. All of these services will be available at Executive Study Abroad's Banani and Dhanmondi offices.