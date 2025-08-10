AUST inaugurates July Monument

Ah­­sanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) inaugurated a permanent monument in honour of those martyred during the uprising.

On August 3, 2024, AUST students—led by Hasnat Abir Angon (proposer of the monument) and designed by then-student Touhidul Islam Tanmoy—built a temporary July Monument, self-funded and completed within a few hours. This was one of the first monuments built in honour of the martyred during the uprising.

Among the active participants were Md Arafat Reza, Md Hridoy Quraishi, Amit Sikder, Rista Zaman, and Tahmina Hossain Maisha, among others.

This year, at the beginning of July 2025, a collective demand arose from AUST's student body to give the monument a permanent form. Responding to that call, the AUST administration approved its formal reconstruction. The newly inaugurated permanent July Monument was unveiled on August 4 of this year in the presence of AUST VC Prof. Dr Md Ashraful Hoque, AUST Pro-VC Prof. Dr Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, department heads, faculty members, and students. Students, including Ahnaf Ahmed Habib, Sazzadul Haque, Md. Mahbubur Rahman Sihab, Humaira Adiba, and Zubaida Rahman Tarin were instrumental in making this possible.

In the eyes of the AUST community, the July Monument immortalises the spirit of resistance.

Syed Jul Arshil is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from AUST.