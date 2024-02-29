Annual Sports Competition and Freedom Fighters' Appreciation Ceremony - 2024: A unique occasion at Averroes International School

Averroes International School, a leading English medium institution in Bangladesh, celebrated its Annual Sports Competition and Freedom Fighters' Appreciation Ceremony-2024 on February 28 at Mohammadpur Government Physical Education College. The event welcomed Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Presidium Member and Minister, Ministry of Textiles and Jute, as the chief guest.

3,000 students from Averroes International School's Lalmatia campus engaged in 380 games during the event, with prizes awarded to the victors. The ceremony also honoured 82 freedom fighters from the Evergreen family, who shared poignant stories of resilience and patriotism, underscoring their unwavering commitment to Bangladesh's independence.

Founding Chairman Khan Mohammad Akhtarujjaman delivered a heartfelt keynote speech, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to nurture Averroes International School, a cherished institution transcending mere business. He paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and commended the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina, whose guidance has propelled the institution to global recognition and educational excellence.

CEO and Principal Mohammad Anisur Rahaman Sohagh highlighted the school's commitment to delivering a comprehensive curriculum approved by various educational boards and institutions. He emphasised the institution's dedication to integrating religious and moral teachings, offering specialised programs such as Hifzul Quran for Muslim students.

With almost 4,000 students across three branches, Averroes International School boasts affiliations with Monash University, streamlining admissions and providing exclusive pathways for O and A level graduates to access prestigious global universities.

The event welcomed esteemed guests that included Members of Parliament Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon and Sadek Hossain Pavel, former Bangladesh National Cricket Team captain Habibul Bashar Sumon, national award-winning footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Councillor Syed Hasan Nur Islam Raston, Islamic scholars Prof. Mokhtar Ahmed and Dr Mohammad Manjur Alahi, Prof. Dr MA Mukit, Tanvir Rahman Chairman of Victoria Health Care and Director of Evergreen International School, Golam Mostafa Director of Evergreen International School, Kazi Nahian from Pearson PLC, Tom, Director Bangladesh, British Council, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed from Cambridge Assessment International Education. They joined the management council, managing committee members of Evergreen International School, and other dignitaries.