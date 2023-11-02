AIUB presents Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 in Dubai

Bangladesh Education Forum 2023, co-organised by American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was held at the Crown Plaza, Dubai between October 14 and 15. AIUB BoT Chairman Ishtiaque Abedin led the team from AIUB.

Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 aims to reposition Bangladesh as a high-quality and cost-effective higher education destination in the world. Ishtiaque Abedin announced scholarships for students enrolling at AIUB from the UAE, stating, "We would like to welcome students from the GCC to Bangladesh, and let me announce that any student who enrols from the UAE will qualify for scholarships. We want to support students in the UAE to benefit from the high-quality education that we provide.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) member Dr Biswajit Chandra appreciated the role of private universities in the expansion of the education sector. Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE Muhammad Abu Zafar said, "Low-cost and advanced education is provided in Bangladesh. Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is distributing free textbooks. The current government is doing everything to bring qualitative changes in education."