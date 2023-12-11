AIUB hosts Job Fair 2023

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) held "AIUB Job Fair 2023" on December 9. The event was inaugurated by Dr Carmen Zita Lamanga, Member, Board of Trustees of AIUB.

The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate their transition into the corporate world. This flagship event is organised by the Office of Placement & Alumni (OPA).

A total of 111 renowned national and multinational companies participated in the job fair, belonging to different sectors of the economy such as banking, IT solutions, telecommunications, networking solutions, pharmaceuticals, leasing and finance, call centers, automobile, real-estate, job portals, accessories and equipment, agro-businesses, and FMCGs, among many others.

A few notable companies who participated in the fair are Abdul Monem Ltd, ACI Limited, Banglalink, Aarong, Bay Developments Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd., Bata, Navana, Pathao Limited, United Hospital Limited, wEvolve, and others.

Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed her gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation. Prof. Dr Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB, R. Tareque Moudud FCMA, Director of OPA, proctors, deans, directors, departmental heads, faculty members, students, alumni, others high officials of AIUB, and representatives from different organisations, many of whom are alumni of AIUB, were also present.

The day-long programme continued till 5 PM, attracting current students and alumni alike in search of better opportunities, who submitted their resumes to the various participating companies.