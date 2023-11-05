7th IHSA International Conference on Humanitarianism in Changing Climates begins at NSU

The 7th IHSA International Conference on Humanitarianism in Changing Climates commenced on November 5 at North South University (NSU). Organised jointly by the International Humanitarian Studies Association (IHSA) and the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), NSU, the three-day conference brings together experts and scholars to explore the complex interplay between humanitarianism, climate change, and global challenges.

The conference features keynote addresses by renowned experts, including Prof. Dorothea Hilhorst, President of IHSA and Professor at the International Institute for Social Studies, Erasmus University, and Prof. Mizan R. Khan, Deputy Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).

Prof. Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Director of CPS & SIPG and Chair, Dept. of Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS), NSU, gave the introductory speech and moderated the inaugural session. Dr Bulbul Siddiqi, Associate Professor, Dept. of PSS, NSU, Member of CPS & Director, Confucius Institute, NSU gave the welcome speech.

"In today's complex world, studying humanitarianism is more crucial than ever. We must understand the intricate interplay between humanitarian action, policy, and the broader context in which they operate," stated Prof. Hilhorst.

Professor Mizan R. Khan emphasised, "Adaptation is not just a saying, but a critical imperative in our changing climate. Locally led adaptation efforts and addressing loss and damage are central to building resilience in vulnerable communities."

The conference will explore the complex interplay between humanitarianism, climate change, and global challenges, focusing on six key themes: changes in refugees, displacement, and migration policy and crises; protracted crises and sustainable responses; the digital transformation in humanitarian crises and humanitarianism; civic space, advocacy, and locally-led humanitarian response; humanitarian studies and education; and advancing health in humanitarian contexts.

With approximately 150 participants, including 90 international attendees, the conference will conclude on November 7th. The hybrid format allows in-person and online participation, ensuring a broad reach and diverse perspectives.