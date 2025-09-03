Will formulate ‘student politics policy’ for DU

Promises Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikyo panel in its manifesto

The independent panel, led by Umama Fatema, has promised that if it wins in Ducsu polls, it will establish student-friendly politics at Dhaka University, free from party allegiance.

It said that for having such a campus, they would formulate a "Student Politics Policy" through consultation with students, student organisations, and the university administration.

"Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikyo" panel yesterday unveiled the manifesto at a press conference in Madhur Canteen ahead of Dhaka University Central Students' Union elections slated for September 9.

The manifesto, with the slogan "Politically Conscious, Academic Campus," also aims to create a campus that is free from partisan politics, accountable, modern, and of international standard -- a safe space for all -- where harmony and coexistence are ensured.

"Dhaka University now needs major reforms -- both political and academic," said Umama Fatema, the vice-president candidate of the panel.

Umama, a former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, said they gathered students' opinions by setting up "Idea Boards" at various locations across the university to learn what students think about the campus life, and incorporated those ideas into their manifesto.

She said the panel was formed including individuals experienced in relevant fields.

The manifesto also emphasised building a women-friendly campus.

She said that any complaint lodged with the sexual harassment cell would have its follow-up status regularly updated online. A legal advisory cell for students would be formed, along with a cybersecurity cell comprising representatives from both the administration and students, to ensure that any student facing harassment or bullying -- in any form -- receives immediate support.

She further pledged to ensure an optional three-day "period leave" for female students each month. The manifesto also includes installing and upgrading sanitary pad vending machines in every hall, department, and faculty.

For students with children, the panel promised to establish daycare centres. They also assured of soundproof reading rooms at Ruqayyah and Shamsunnahar halls, and the Central Library. They would coordinate with the city corporation to improve the drainage system of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

If elected, the panel pledged to take initiatives to extend the entry deadline for female dormitories and to ensure equal participation of female students in nighttime events on the campus.

Umama also vowed to work on ensuring that female invigilators are present during viva voce to verify students wearing niqabs. She said the female prayer spaces at the TSC and central mosque would be modernised and properly maintained.

The panel said they would renovate the monuments built to remember the Liberation War and democratic movements as well as the July uprising. It also pledged to take steps to include impartial history regarding the incidents in the academic syllabus.

The manifesto also pledged to ensure the Ducsu election every year.

It will work for improving the quality of education, modernising the curriculum, and raising research allocation to 20 percent. They also pledged to create part-time job opportunities for the first-and second-year students inside the university as well as arrange internships for the students, career seminars, and job fairs.

It also vowed to establish a University Startup Incubation Centre, where every year the top 50 research projects would receive financial support, mentorship, and connections with suitable industries.

The panel also promised to work towards ensuring health security, addressing food shortages, preserving religious and communal harmony, solving accommodation problems, improving transportation, digitalisation, promoting sports, and building an environmentally friendly campus.