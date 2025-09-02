Will create on-campus job opportunities

VP candidate Abidul Islam tells Star

If elected vice president of Ducsu, Abidul Islam Khan, candidate from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel, has pledged to turn the campus into a safe and inclusive space for all students.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Abidul, joint general secretary of Chhatra Dal's DU unit, recalled his experience of political harassment. "In 2016, I couldn't bear the torture and had to leave the hall. I had little knowledge of politics then, but the persecution and culture of abuse made me vow to fight against these injustices. That was the beginning of my struggle."

He said he didn't stop after fighting to transform the quota reform movement into a broader anti-autocracy movement. "After the fall of the government on August 5 last year, I guarded mosques, temples, and streets to help keep order. For years, I've stood up for students' rights and raised my voice against political malpractice. My upbringing has been shaped by protests."

Abidul stressed that Ducsu has national significance. "Ducsu is not just a Dhaka University issue; it is a national issue. At this crucial moment, I'm running to lead Ducsu in the interest of the state. Students will choose those who stood by them, who fought for their rights, and whose courage helped uphold Bangladesh's sovereignty."

On whether Ducsu polls would influence national elections, he said the outcome would not directly affect it if the vote is free, fair, and credible. He added, however, that given DU's historic role in anti-fascist movements, Ducsu could set the tone for democratic practices.

If elected, Abidul said his top priority would be to make DU a fully residential university. "Many students come from lower- and middle-income families. Without proper facilities, many are forced to take on several tutoring jobs, which affects their studies. We'll work to ensure all facilities for students and create on-campus job opportunities."

He also vowed to address gender discrimination on campus. "Women's halls close at 10:00pm. Even with IDs, they cannot visit friends' dorms when needed. After completing post-graduation, they are forced to vacate immediately, with no alternative housing. We'll ensure at least six more months of accommodation for them. Above all, we will make the campus safe for women and ensure equal facilities for male and female students. This campus belongs to everyone, and there must be no discrimination."

On the election environment, he raised concerns over misinformation campaigns on social media. "Some groups are spreading false information. We informed the administration, and they instructed BTRC to act. But these groups keep changing names and continue spreading lies. If not controlled, questions will remain over the election atmosphere."

"We were oppressed before, and we still are," Abidul added. "We openly did Chhatra Dal politics, and for us, the campus was hostile. But we played a major role in this mass uprising. We're still fighting on the streets for democracy and human rights. This struggle will continue."