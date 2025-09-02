Want to inspire women to join politics

GS candidate Sabina Yasmin tells Star

Sabina Yasmin, a general secretary candidate from the 'Ducsu for Change' panel, is contesting the Ducsu elections to make the campus more women-friendly and inspire more women to enter politics following last year's uprising.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Sabina, a leader from the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said, "Despite the huge participation of women in the July uprising, there has been a tendency to sideline them. I feel that in the democratic environment created by the July movement, it is very important to ensure female participation."

She added, "Women can easily identify women's issues. So, it is natural that they can also solve them better than men. That's why I feel that female students should be in the Ducsu Super-Three," she said, referring to the vice-president, general secretary, and assistant general secretary posts in Ducsu.

Sabina, a student of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies (2018–19 session), said, "Even before the July movement, I had been active in various protests, including the separation of seven colleges, the PSC reform movement, and others. I was vocal about holding the Ducsu election, even joining hunger strikes."

If elected, she said her top priority will be to build a safe and women-friendly campus. "Women are often victims of harassment on campus. The unrestricted entry of outsiders creates insecurity. At Suhrawardy Udyan, right next to the campus, rallies are held every few days, and then outsiders enter and harass female students. The administration cannot control this. I want the proctorial team to be more active and, if necessary, to involve students," she said.

Expressing concern over the accommodation crisis, Sabina said, "Due to insufficient dormitories for female students, six to eight people often have to live in one room. The quality of food is poor. I want students' living spaces to be healthy. We will work to ensure this. For that, we can implement the 'One Student, One Bed, One Table' policy."

She also pledged to work on students' health issues. "In a large campus like Dhaka University, there is no dispensary. I want medicine corners at different points and sanitary vending machines for female students," she said.

She further raised concerns over the academic and research environment. "The research budget is insufficient. There are not enough seats in the library. As a result, students' studies are being disrupted. We want the administration to ensure our basic rights, including education. If necessary, we will act as a supportive force for the administration," said the GS candidate.

Regarding the overall electoral atmosphere, Sabina complained that some organisations had put up posters in violation of the code of conduct, but the administration did not take timely action. She urged the authorities to ensure equal opportunities for all parties.