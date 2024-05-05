UAP holds 10th convocation

The 10th convocation of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) was held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center yesterday.

Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury conferred degrees on the new graduates on behalf of the president and chancellor of UAP, said a press release.

Dr M Taher A Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was present as the conference speaker.

A total of 5,977 have been awarded degrees this time; of them, 4,216 were graduates and 1,761 were postgraduates.

Nine were awarded with the Chancellor's Gold Medals and 55 others with the Vice-Chancellor's Gold Medals.

Prof Muhammad Alamgir, chairman (additional duty), University Grants Commission, was present as the special guest.

UAP Chairperson Mahbuba Haque and Vice-Chancellor Prof Qumrul Ahsan spoke among others. Besides, pro-VC Prof Md Sultan Mahmud and Prof AKM Nazrul Islam were also present.