Students’ union elections: Umama eyes major academic reforms

If elected Vice-President (VP) of Ducsu, independent candidate Umama Fatema from the Independent Student Unity Panel has pledged to prioritise major academic reforms.

"My core objective is to explore the academic potential of the university, departments, and faculties, enhance research, and build an environment of knowledge sharing. At the same time, there has been no initiative to align education with the job market. I want to work on this issue. Overall, if elected VP, I plan to lead Dhaka University towards major academic reform," she told The Daily Star.

Umama, one of the coordinators of the July Movement, clarified that their panel is non-political. "We formed this panel solely to work in the interest of students, beyond any partisan agenda. Our main goal is to reshape the university's academic atmosphere and ensure political coexistence of all views," she said.

She added, "Before August 5, I was involved in numerous movements and student-oriented initiatives, while continuing my studies. I tried to balance academics and activism."

"After August 5, when the country was in crisis, I stepped forward as one of the faces of the July movement -- working on issues from ensuring treatment for the injured to holding the government accountable," said Umama.

Now, according to Umama, she wants to do something concrete for her alma mater.

"I want to continue working on the campus issues I have long been engaged with. Recently, through our science organisation, I arranged a science fest. I have also called for a healthy campus environment and hall politics. Dhaka University has long suffered from partisan politics, and I want to end that," she said.

The former spokesperson of Students Against Discrimination also stressed the lack of female representation in the Ducsu leadership.

"Since independence, no woman has ever been elected VP. Women themselves can best raise their safety concerns and rights on campus. For decades, women led movements, but when it came to securing rights, they were sidelined."

Umama said female students at DU face various academic and non-academic problems in including accommodation and security.

"I believe female students will vote for me to ensure their rights and representation," she said.

On the election environment, she noted it was largely positive but expressed concerns about whether all students can vote due to shortage of polling centres.

"The number of polling centres is not enough, creating doubts about whether all students can vote on time. Besides, online harassment and cyberbullying are also ongoing, and the administration has not acted effectively," she said.

Umama said their panel includes diverse voices to tackle the various issues they face. "We tried to select candidates from ordinary students, ensuring representation from different departments, faculties, and social backgrounds so that Ducsu reflects an inclusive body."

"If students want representatives beyond political parties -- who are only for students -- they will turn to our panel," said Umama.