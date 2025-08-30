Students’ union elections: Meghmallar pledges to end disparity

Meghmallar Basu, general secretary candidate from the Protirodh Porshod panel in the upcoming Ducsu election, said he will remain vocal against injustices and for the rights of students, regardless of the election result.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the Dhaka University Chhatra Union president said his fight is for equal rights and justice, not for power.

"If students want someone who stands for justice and who speaks eye to eye with state power, they will elect me. But even if I lose, our struggle will continue," he said.

Meghmallar said the promises of last year's uprising have largely remained unfulfilled.

"During the 2024 uprising, we fought to establish the idea that this university belongs to everyone, this country belongs to everyone. But after August 5, we saw people being dehumanised, mob rule and moral policing spreading. Indigenous people, women, and minorities have been further marginalised," he said.

He said his panel is based on inclusivity.

"Our panel is inclusive -- 40 percent of our candidates are female. Indigenous students, students with disabilities, and those who work for animal rights are also there. We want a university and a country where everyone's participation is recognised."

If elected, Meghmallar said his top priority will be reforming the Ducsu constitution.

"Housing and transport problems cannot be solved without reform. Some propose public-private partnerships, but that will only privatise and raise costs. We will use the university's budget instead. I will also work to provide mental health support for students, address the transport shortage, and digitalise the registrar's office to reduce their suffering."

He also promised to end the gono room culture, which he said is tied to the torture and humiliation of students. "We are the only panel proposing a faculty-based student union with class representatives. This will give non-residential students an equal voice."

On teacher-student relations, he said students must also have the right to evaluate teachers. "Teachers can evaluate students, but students have no mechanism to do that. That must change."

Meghmallar said he wants a campus where every student enjoys equal rights.

"I will also fight to remove the gap in facilities for male and female students, and ensure equal rights for ethnic and religious minorities."

On the election environment, he said, "The positive side is voters' engagement -- they are asking and discussing manifestos."

However, he raised concerns about the shortage of polling centres. "We fear voter suppression. There are not enough polling centres. If students cannot vote, even after waiting for hours, that will be unacceptable. Moreover, the election is being held during the exam season. We have raised this issue many times, but the administration has done nothing."

Meghmallar vowed to continue the struggle for a better DU and a better country.

"We resisted before, we are resisting now, and we will resist in the future. No matter who wins the election, students will see me speaking for resistance and justice."