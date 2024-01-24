Social Logistics Challenge 2023: KU team wins competition

The student team from Khulna University "Storm Troopers" has won the global champion in the "Social Logistics Challenge 2023", organised by Washington-based Global Business School Network, and DHL.

KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahmood Hossain appreciated the team following the achievement, said a press release today, reports our Khulna correspondent.

This year's theme of the competition was to provide a technological solution to a local logistics problem by following supply chain and logistics principles that will contribute to solving one or more social problems.

Sixty-two teams from around the world participated in the preliminary round, out of which five qualified for the global finals.

Storm Troopers proposed a complete framework for ensuring the protection of migrant workers' rights, safety and legal assistance.

The team members are Md Rashed Jaowad Khan (leader), Mainul Islam Labib of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Shahriar Mahmud of Printmaking, and Sadia Afrin of Mass Communication and Journalism.

The first runner-up was the Asian School of Management, team "Silangan" from the Philippines while the second runner-up was the WU Vienna University of Economics and Business team "Arah" from Austria.

The participants submitted their presentations online on November 8 last year and the results were published on November 13.