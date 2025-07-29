Rucsu polls on September 15

The election to the Rajshahi University Central Students Union (Rucsu) will be held on September 15, with voting and result declaration scheduled for the same day.

The announcement of the election schedule came during a press briefing held at the university's Senate Building yesterday.

Prof Md Enamul Haque declared the date on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Prof Amzad Hossain.

Nomination forms will be distributed from August 17 to 19, while students will be able to submit their nomination papers on August 21, 24, and 25. Scrutiny of the papers will take place on August 27 and 28.

A preliminary list of candidates will be published on August 31, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 2. The final list of candidates will be published on September 4.