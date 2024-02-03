RU roof collapse: Probe body still not formed even after 4 days

Four days have passed since Rajshahi University announced the formation of a committee to investigate Tuesday's collapse of an under-construction auditorium of a dormitory on the campus.

The authorities are yet to issue letters to the announced committee members, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

Prof Prodim Kumar Pandey, the administrator of RU Public Relations Office, said "The letters could not be issued due to the process of the new registrar's appointment as the tenure of registrar Prof Abdus Salam ended on Thursday."

Prof Md Tariqul Hasan of Chemistry was made the new registrar, he said.

On Tuesday, an under-construction auditorium collapsed, leaving at least five labourers injured. The same day, the university authorities decided to form a three-member committee to investigate the collapse.

RU pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Sultan-ul Islam said, "It was sheer negligence of the respective officials of the engineering and registrar's offices. They could not issue the letters despite getting two working days."

The officials concerned were also asked to deliver the letters by tomorrow, he added.