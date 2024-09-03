RU academic activities to resume on Sept 8

The academic activities of Rajshahi University (RU) will resume on September 8 following a closure of more than two months.

Classes of first-year students under the academic session 2023-24 are likely to start soon after the admission process is completed.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held with all deans today, Treasurer Prof Obaidur Rahman Pramanik told our RU correspondent.

The treasurer said, "We will make an official copy of the decisions soon. For now, I can say the educational activities will resume at the university from next Sunday [September 8]."

Besides, Sheikh Saad Ahmed and Abu Hena M Mostafa Kamal have been appointed as acting registrar and acting controller respectively, he added.

Earlier in the day, acting registrar Prof Tariqul Hasan resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

On July 1, RU teachers and employees went on an indefinite strike in most of the public universities in the country demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme (UPS).

On July 16, the government decided to close all educational institutions indefinitely amid the quota reform movement for the safety of students and to ensure a congenial atmosphere on the campus.