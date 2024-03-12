Rape on JU campus: Section of teachers, students padlock new administrative building

A section of teachers and students padlocked new administrative building of Jahangirnagar University for the second consecutive day today to press home their five-point demands, including maximum punishment for those who were involved in raping a woman on the campus in February.

Around 20 teachers and students under the banner of "Nipiron Birodhi Moncho" padlocked the building around 9:00am yesterday. They also took position in front of the building, our JU correspondent reports.

Following the incident, the JU vice chancellor, pro vice-chancellors and other administrative officials could not enter the building.

Their five-point demands also include removal of former students from halls, ensuring accommodation of regular students, and identifying and prosecuting those involved in ragging culture; actions against the accused of various crimes on the campus; and investigation into the negligence of the university's proctor and provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall over the rape incident; and legal actions against the drug syndicates on campus.

Parvin Jolly, a professor of the history department who join the protest, said, "We are here today due to the negligence of the authority. We had sought a fair investigation against the proctor and the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall but the authority failed to do this."

She also said, "We asked the authority for the removal of the former students from the dorms but no action has been taken yet…. That's why we took position in front of the new administrative building and locked the gate."

On February 2, a woman, who is resident of Ashulia, was gang-raped on the campus after keeping her husband confined to room no 317 of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall of the university. A case was filed against six people with Ashulia Police Station.