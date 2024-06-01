Rajshahi University: BCL factions reign with violence, univ admin silent

Bangladesh Chhatra League declared its Rajshahi University unit after seven long years on October 21 last year.

Mostafizur Rahman Babu is the president and Asadullah Hil Galib is the general secretary of RU BCL.

Since they took charge, at least 30 violent incidents involving BCL men have been reported on the campus. These incidents include factional clashes, extortion, illegal occupation of dormitory seats, and attacks on journalists, opposition, and general students.

Despite this, the university administration has largely refrained from taking disciplinary action against the accused. According to RU sources, no disciplinary committee meetings have been held this year.

The trouble began on October 22, when a group of BCL members, dissatisfied with their exclusion from the new committee, vandalised rooms in Madar Bux Hall.

On November 26, BCL leaders assaulted Rayhan Islam, the RU campus correspondent for Bangladesh Protidin.

On May 7, RU BCL general secretary Galib and others confined and tortured Nafiul Islam, a leader of the RU unit Chhatra Dal, in a room of Madar Bux Hall.

Just days later, on May 11, two BCL factions led by RU unit president Babu and Suhrawardy Hall unit president Niaz Morshed locked in a clash, resulting in at least five injuries. The factions brandished local weapons in another showdown two days later.

In response to the May clashes, the central BCL unit suspended at least five RU BCL leaders. However, the RU authorities have not taken any punitive measures against those involved.

Additionally, between May 13 and May 19, BCL activists drove out at least three general students from their dormitory seats.

The continuing unrest has left the RU campus in a state of turmoil, with many students feeling unsafe and unprotected.

Contacted, RU Proctor Prof Ashabul Haque said, "We only received a few complaints, which were settled even before we intervened. So, how can we take disciplinary action?"

RU BCL President Mostafizur Rahman Babu said action will be taken against anyone involved in the previous "stray incidents" and any other misconduct.

RU Pro Vice-Chancellor Sultan Ul Islam, however, said the university admission is "concerned" with the recent surge in violence.

"We will hold meetings with student bodies, particularly BCL, to maintain peace and stability on the campus," he added.