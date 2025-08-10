Campus
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 06:45 PM

Rabindra University students block Jamuna Bridge highway for permanent campus

Road communication of Dhaka with 22 districts disrupted for 2 hours
Road communication of Dhaka with 22 northern and southern districts was disrupted for two hours today as students of Rabindra University blocked the west zone highway of Jamuna Bridge in Sirajganj, demanding establishment of a permanent campus.

The blockade was enforced from 11:00am in Dhopakandi area under Hatikumrul union.

The students withdrew their demonstration around 1:00pm, giving 48-hour ultimatum to meet their two-point demand.

Miraj Hossain, a student of Bangla department, said that they will block the railway tracks on Wednesday if the demands are met.

Md Abdur Rouf, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said that some vehicles were diverted to local roads during the blockade.

