Protests in PSTU after attack on teacher

Teachers and students of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) demonstrated on the university campus today protesting the attack on Assistant Professor Nazrul Islam of the university by an official.

They held separate protest programmes demanding justice for Nazrul, also chairman of the Department of Post Harvest Technology and Marketing.

A group of teachers under Teachers' Association formed a human chain programme in front of the Academic Building around this noon protesting the attack.

Photo: Star

Besides, a group of students staged protests barricading the administration building of the university from morning till noon. Later, they brought out a silent procession on the campus.

The agitating teachers and students said the teacher came under attack while having dinner with some other colleagues in Dining Room of Krishi Kunjo around 9:00pm yesterday.

According to the protesters, Shamsul Haque Russell, personal assistant of the pro-VC of the university, abused the teacher verbally and also physically assaulted him following an altercation.They said Russell also issued a death threat to the teacher.

The teacher sent a written complaint to the Teachers' Association on same night.

Contacted, Russell said he had an altercation with the teacher. Other allegations brought against him are false.

Professor Jehad Parvez, president of the teachers' association, said if the authorities fail to resolve the matter respectfully, they will be forced to determine the next course of action.

When contacted, PSTU VC Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanto said he is currently in Dhaka for official work. If the allegations are found to be true, actions will be taken as per the rules, he added.