PM to inaugurate six dorms and a research centre at JU tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate six newly constructed dorms and Wazed Miah Science Research Centre at Jahangirnagar University (JU) tomorrow.

JU's Vice Chancellor Nurul Alam revealed this information in a press conference and said the premier would inaugurate the buildings via video conference.

The six newly constructed dorms have been constructed under the first phase of the mega project of Tk 1,445 crore. However, the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre was constructed earlier.

The press conference was held at the new administrative building on the campus around 2:00pm today.