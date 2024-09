Md Mahbubor Rahman, a professor of the Department of Chemistry at Rajshahi University (RU), has been appointed proctor of the university.

An office order signed by RU acting registrar Sheikh Saad Ahmed confirmed the appointment. The new proctor replaces Prof Asabul Haque, a professor of the Department of Mathematics.

Prof Asabul resigned from his position on August 8, following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.