A-Level graduation ceremony at Scholastica held

The A-Level graduation ceremony at Scholastica's Mirpur campus was held with great enthusiasm this evening.

A total of 109 accomplished graduates received certificates across various categories during the annual event at the school's STM Hall.

Among the graduates, 12 students were awarded Highest in Subjects; eight received High Honors, and three were honored with Honors certificates, said a press release.

Shannon West, the Interim Director of the British Council in Bangladesh, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he inspired the students to continue their pursuit of knowledge and distributed certificates to the graduates.

Nurun Nahar Mozumder, Principal of the Mirpur campus; Sabina Mustafa, Head of Academic Affairs; and Rafat Fahmid and Tasmiah Jasmine, representing the student body, also delivered speeches at the event, according to the press release.

A significant number of parents, students, and teachers attended the occasion and enjoyed student performances, including dances, songs, and recitations.