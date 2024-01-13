JU turns 54

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the 54th anniversary programme of JU in front of the Business Studies Faculty at 10:00am yesterday. Photo: BSS

Jahangirnagar University celebrated "JU Day" yesterday, marking its 54th founding anniversary, on the campus.

JU wore a festive look with participation of former and current students, teachers and officials amid colourful banners, balloons and festoons.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the programme by hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies Faculty of the university at 10:00am.

In the inaugural speech, the VC greeted university teachers, students, officers, employees and the present and former students of the university.

Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, deans of various faculties, senate and syndicate members of the university were present at the inaugural session.

Later, a colourful procession was brought out from the Business Studies Faculty premises. The procession paraded through the main streets and ended at Selim Al Deen Mukta Mancha.

The daylong programme included a blood group testing campaign, friendly football and handball matches between former and current students, painting exhibitions, pitha festival, cultural programme organised by the Students Counseling and Guidance Centre and Teacher-Student Centre at the Muktamancha.

JU was founded as the "Jahangirnagar Muslim University" near Savar, on the outskirts of the capital on August 20, 1970.

It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on January 12, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students and three residential halls.