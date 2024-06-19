JU teacher says he received 'death threats' for protesting lake filling

Professor Zaheer Raihan, also known as Raihan Rayne, from Jahangirnagar University has said he received death threats on his mobile phone following his protest against the construction of a building on a lake declared a bird sanctuary.

Raihan filed a general diary (GD) at Sirajganj Sadar Police Station in his home district on June 17.

In the GD, Raihan said he was at his village home with his family during the Eid holidays. At 11:41pm on June 16, he received a call where an unidentified caller said, "I will finish you in two days."

The university administration has been filling up the lake, known as a sanctuary for migratory birds, for a new building project. This has sparked protests from teachers and students who argue that the development is environmentally harmful and unplanned. Raihan has been at the forefront of these protests.

With the university closed since last Wednesday, contractors hastily began construction by cutting trees and filling the lake. However, the work was halted on Thursday due to protests from university students, teachers, and civil society members.