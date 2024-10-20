JU holds anti-ragging rally to welcome freshers

A rally was held on Jahangirnagar University campus today against ragging, drug abuse, and the "gono room" culture to welcome undergraduate students for the 2023-2024 academic session.

Deans of various faculties, faculty members, administrative staff, and students from different batches participated in the rally.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan led the rally, organised by the university administration, reports our JU correspondent.

The rally began at the new administrative building around 12:15pm and ended in front of the central Shaheed Minar after marching various roads on the campus.

Before the rally commenced, JU VC Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan told journalists that, "Our first challenge was to free Jahangirnagar University from gono room culture. Through collective effort, we have successfully achieved this. Now, we must sustain this accomplishment."

"We want to continue this positive momentum and take the university much further. To achieve this goal, everyone must work together," the VC added.

