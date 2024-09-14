Campus
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 14, 2024 10:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 10:20 PM

Campus

JnU team wins TIB's anti-corruption debate competition

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 14, 2024 10:05 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 10:20 PM
Photo: Creative Commons

Jagannath University Debating Society has become the champion of Inter-University Anti-Corruption Debate Competition-2024.

Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) organised the three-day event at CCDB Hope Centre in Savar. The final was held today.

Dhaka University Debating Society finished as the runner-up.

Main Al Mubashwir from JnU was named Best Debater of the competition, while Ragib Anjum from DU was named Best Debater of the final.

Mentioning that debaters have been a key part of the anti-corruption social movement, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said young debaters are highly relevant in realising the dream of a "New Bangladesh" that is free of inequality.

Mohammad Touhidul Islam, director of TIB's Outreach and Communication Division, thanked the 96 debaters and judges who participated in the event.

The residential debate competition, based on the theme of "State Reform and Corruption", was held from September 12-14, with 32 teams from across the country participating a total of 87 debates on different topics.

The champion team received a prize of Tk 50,000 while the runner-up team received Tk 30,000.

