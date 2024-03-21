JnU teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment

The authorities of Jagannath University (JnU) today suspended Abu Shahed Emon, a lecturer of the Film and Television Department, for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

In an emergency syndicate meeting, JnU authorities also decided to relieve Professor Junaid Halim from his chairmanship for not assisting the student after she filed a complaint.

A new chairman has been appointed to replace Junaid Halim, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Sadeka Halim told the Daily Star after the meeting.

"We have also decided to make necessary arrangements for that student so that she can sit for supplementary exams," she added.

In December 2021, the student of Film and Television Department filed a complaint stating that she was sexually harassed by Abu Shahed Emon.

Later, she wrote several times to the university vice chancellor, UGC chairman, and even the president alleging that, after filing the complaint, she faced retaliation from the department head and others. They also threatened her with expulsion from the university and even death, she alleged.

On Monday, the JnU student lodged a complaint with the DB, stating that she has been subjected to threats of death and expulsion from the university since coming forward with the accusations.