JnU students protest against extrajudicial killing, mob Justice

Jagannath University (JnU) students staged a protest on campus this afternoon, demanding an end to extrajudicial killings and mob justice.

The protest, organised by the Human Rights Society--a student organisation—took place after Jumma prayers at the university's Shaheed Minar premises, reports a correspondent from Jagannath University.

During a human chain, students voiced their concerns, stating that both teachers and students need to become more aware of these violations.

Junaid Masud, the general secretary of the organisation, stated, "We do not want one-sided human rights. Human rights for all must be ensured. Extrajudicial killings and mob justice must be stopped."

Masud Rana, president of the organisation, added, "We do not want to see the campus return to its previous state of unrest."

Leaders of the organisation, along with general students, attended the protest programme.