I’m running to resist anti-state forces

GS candidate Onoy tells Star

Anamul Hasan Onoy, general secretary (GS) candidate from the "Aparajeyo 71–Odommo 24" panel in the upcoming Ducsu election, said he is contesting the polls to resist anti-state and anti-liberation forces.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the GS candidate from the panel floated jointly by three left-leaning student organisations said, "Inspired by the aspirations of the movements of 1971, 1990, and 2024, we want to build a compassionate campus. Through this Ducsu election, we aim to set a precedent in the ongoing journey toward a truly democratic Bangladesh."

"Everyone in our panel are student who are currently enrolled. Therefore, they understand the issues of the campus very well. Students have always found me standing by their side in every movement. That's why I think they will recognise the faces of resistance."

If elected, Onoy said, he'll get only one year to work, which he considers to be insufficient, citing the numerous crises that students face.

"But I want to assure students that I'll prioritise their basic rights: accommodation, food, healthcare, and conducive academic environment.

"At the same time, to preserve democratic practices at Dhaka University, I'll remain committed to ensuring that Ducsu elections are held every year. Alongside, we will ensure maximum allocation for education and research to transform Dhaka University into a hub of research and knowledge. If not elected, I will continue efforts so that those who are elected implement these agendas."

Speaking about the overall electoral atmosphere, he said, "Since Ducsu elections are being held after a long time, we had hopes of restoring healthy student politics on campus. But the overall picture is not as festive as we expected. We've seen that although some candidates violated the electoral code of conduct, no action was taken against them. There is a lack of a level playing field.

Meanwhile, the administration's restrictive policies toward female students have raised concerns about the intent behind such measures, he said adding that the administration has been overall negligent in ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.

"I'm contesting the election to resist this anti-state and anti-liberation forces," remarked Onoy, who is also secretary for education and research of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra Union.

"We do not want the vile politics of Chatra Shibir in Dhaka University. Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir was formed in 1977 by the then leaders of Islami Chhatra Sangha. Their anti-liberation agenda of 1971 is still what they want to implement, and we have seen examples of that in various ways at different times.

"If Shibir participates in this election, we know students will defeat these identified anti-state forces on election day."