Campus
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 08:06 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 08:20 PM

Campus

DUTA demands reinstatement of earlier pension facilities

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) today demanded the reinstatement of their previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced universal pension scheme.

The demand was raised during a human chain formed at the base of "Aparajeya Bangla" on the campus.

"Currently, we are conducting a peaceful movement. However, we will boycott classes if our demand is not met by May 28," said Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, president of DUTA.

DUTA General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda also spoke at the event.

More than 100 teachers -- including former proctor Golam Rabbani, Zahurul Huq Hall provost Abdur Rahim, and Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan -- participated in the human chain.

