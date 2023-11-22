DU student stages solo protest after being assaulted by ‘BCL men’

A first-year student of Dhaka University observed a solo sit-in protest programme for four hours on the university campus today protesting an assault on him allegedly by a group of Chhatra League activists at Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall last night.

Rifat Hawlader, a student of International Business, started the sit-in at the base of Raju Sculpture around 8:00am, reports our DU correspondent.

Later, around 12:00pm, house tutors of the hall brought him back to the hall on an assurance that they would take steps after the investigation.

"We brought the student back to the hall after hearing the incident. Rifat is our student but he got out of the hall without telling me," said Prof Mohammad Bellal Hossain, provost of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Talking to The Daily Star, the student said, "I was attacked twice by the Chhatra League activists in the guestroom without any altercation."

"Last night, they [BCL men] ordered me to get out of the hall after assaulting me. They also threatened me that if I did not do so, they would beat me again. I started sit-in at the base of Raju sculpture as I have no option" he added.

Meanwhile, the hall authority has formed a three-member probe committee, headed by house tutor Najmus Sakib, to investigate the complaint.

The committee will submit the report within three days.

Contacted, DU BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat told The Daily Star that they always try to stay beside students. "If someone had been involved with the incident, we would take organisational action against him after investigation."