DU ranked 19th and Buet 29th in QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2024

In the recently released QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2024, Dhaka University (DU) was ranked 19th while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) was ranked 29th.

In the same rankings, North South University (NSU) ranked 32nd and BRAC University (BRACU) ranked 63rd.

The 2024 QS Asia University Rankings: Southern Asia includes 280 universities from the Southern Asia region.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has been ranked as the best university in Southern Asia this year. A total of six Indian universities made it to the top ten universities for the sub-region.

However, when the entire Asian region is considered in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024, DU ranked 140th while Buet ranked 187th. NSU ranked 191st and BRACU has been put in the 281-290 bracket. The Asian region rankings consists of 856 universities from Asia.