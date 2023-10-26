DU to confer honorary degree on Bangabandhu

The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be awarded an honorary degree of "Doctor of Laws" posthumously by Dhaka University on October 29.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive the honorary degree on behalf of her father at a special convocation ceremony to be held at DU central playground.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman revealed the information at a press conference held at the campus today.

Around 19,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including students and alumni, and registered graduates of the university.

Bangabandhu was a student of the university's Law Department.

Dhaka University authorities had made all the preparations to hold its convocation on the morning of August 15, 1975, where the country's then president Bangabandhu was scheduled to attend.

But before the dawn broke, Bangabandhu, along with most of his family members, were brutally murdered by a band of disgruntled army officers.

Following his death, the authorities abandoned the convocation.