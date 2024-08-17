DU academic activities to resume tomorrow

Dhaka University is set to resume its academic activities tomorrow following a month-long closure, said Professor Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor (academic) of the university.

The decision was taken on August 6 during a syndicate meeting, he said.

The respective hall provosts and hostel wardens have been instructed to take the necessary steps to reopen the dormitories for resuming academic activities, said Professor Sitesh.

Professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar told our DU correspondent today that the university would open tomorrow.

On July 16, the government decided to close all educational institutions indefinitely amid the quota reform movement for the safety of students and to ensure a congenial atmosphere on the campus.