CU returns to merit-based hall seat allocations shedding political influence

Food quality, cleanliness issues still persist, say students

Chittagong University's (CU) residential halls, once marked by political dominance and disorder, are witnessing a shift toward greater discipline in the wake of political change in 2024.

For the first time in seven years, seats are being allocated based on merit rather than political affiliation.

Students say they can now live without intimidation or pressure; although water shortage, poor food and cleanliness issues still persist.

Many students at the university's residential halls, especially first-year students, are complaining about the poor food quality and unhygienic conditions. While some halls have seen minor improvements, most remain unchanged.

"We eat this terrible food every day. we have no choice," said Afrin Akter, a female resident.

The lack of change has left students frustrated.

"The food quality is terrible. But repeated complaints have lead nowhere," said Mirza Hasib, a resident of Atish Dipankar Hall.

The issue, according to the dining manager of AF Rahman Hall, is financial.

"We provide meals for Tk 30, and it is not possible to offer better food at this price," the manager said. The university provides no subsidies, forcing students to pay the full cost themselves.

Professor Dr Fuad Hasan, provost of Shahjalal Hall, confirmed this, stating that the university's administration only handles "structural issues like electricity, water, and furniture, not food services."

Professor Kamal Uddin, pro-vice chancellor of the university said the previous monopoly over the halls had rendered them "uninhabitable" and deprived students of a proper study environment.

"After Chhatra League vacated the halls after July uprising, the administration began to allocate seats anew and discovered drugs and locally made weapons in several halls," he said.

"Seats are now allocated on merit and students are living peacefully. The clashes we saw in the past are no longer happening."

Until recently, most halls were under the dominance of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), leaving little scope for administrative oversight. Many seats were occupied by politically connected individuals, some of them non-students who often lived rent-free and ate at hall canteens without payment.

This system of entrenched political control created a financial burden that extended beyond the students.

As Ismail Hossain, owner of the Suhrawardy Hall canteen at the university, said, "I have been running this canteen for many years. During the Chhatra League's time, they racked up nearly Tk 300,000 in unpaid bills at my canteen, but I still haven't received that money."

This entrenched control meant that official seat allocation effectively ceased in 2017. Instead, securing a seat often depended on affiliation with the erstwhile ruling party's student wing.

Professor Abdul Mannan, provost of Suhrawardy Hall, confirmed that after 2017, the halls were under "total control of Chhatra League," with seats being monopolised by their own people.

"No one could get a seat on merit. They admitted only their own people and monopolised the halls. The administration at the time failed to act," he said.

The new administration has also taken concrete steps to improve the living conditions.

Three halls have been renamed. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina, and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Halls are now known as Shaheed Farhad Hossain Hall, Bijoy 24 Hall, and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, respectively.

Alimul Shamim, a resident of Shaheed Farhad Hossain Hall, said, "The atmosphere here is normal. There's no political or other pressure. Students move freely and live without interference."

Sakila Akhter, from Khaleda Zia Hall, echoed the sentiment.

"Previously, only politically connected students got seats. Now it's based on merit, which has reduced chaos inside the halls," she said.

The provost also highlighted ongoing efforts. "Since the new administration took over, we've repaired reading rooms, washrooms, and provided proper furniture. Our aim is to create a study-friendly environment," he added.

CU has 15 residential halls; 10 for male students and five for female students with a total capacity of about 7,000. However, this covers only around 18 percent of the university's 30,000 students. Of the seats, roughly 4,500 are in male halls and 2,500 in female halls.

Despite a policy prioritising first-year students, many are left without accommodation due to the acute shortage, the authorities said.

Gias Uddin Roxy, a non-residential student, said, "The accommodation crisis at CU is extreme. Compared to other universities, very few students get hall seats. In most departments, only five to six students per session are accommodated. This failure has persisted for years as no new halls have been built. But at least the environment is now peaceful."

The VC also said that construction of two new halls is scheduled to begin this year, alongside renovations to abandoned rooms in the existing halls.