Chhatra Dal claims to have padlocked gates of DU buildings

Gates found open in the morning; proctor says only one gate padlocked

Chhatra Dal today claimed that their leaders and activists padlocked several entrances at the Dhaka University early this morning as part of the 48-hour blockade programme being enforced by BNP across the country.

The gates were found unlocked by 8:00am, our DU correspondent reports quoting witnesses.

DU Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman told The Daily Star, "We only found one gate locked at the Curzon Hall in the morning and we broke it.

"Academic activities, including classes and exams, are going on as usual. The university students attended their classes today."

The DU unit Chhatra Dal leaders claimed they locked the gates of Curzon Hall, Central Mosque, the gymnasium, Science Library, and buildings housing the Faculty of Fine Arts, Business Studies, Institute of Education and Research, Nutrition and Food Science, and the Institute of Social Welfare and Research.

"We found that the DU students are ready to resist all kinds of oppression by the government. We will move soon along with the students in all the educational institutions," said Nahiduzzaman Shipon, a member of DU Chhatra Dal unit.

Anisur Rahman Khondoker, a former leader of the Chhatra Dal unit, said, "Some Chhatra League [BCL] leaders chased me when I was locking up some of the entrances."

On the other hand, DU's BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Saikat said that Chhatta Dal's claim of padlocking entrances was not true because JCD is now an invisible party and there are no traces of their leaders and activists.

The BCL leaders and activists are on alert on the campus to resist the Chhatra Dal students.

A group of BCL leaders were also seen doing motorcycle showdown at the campus.