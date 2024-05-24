Camera in washroom of private mess: Bhasani university students stage demo

Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University demonstrated on the campus yesterday protesting the alleged installation of a camera in a washroom of a private mess for women next to the campus.

They first gathered at Muktamanch on the campus around 11:00am and later staged a demonstration in front of the proctor's office till 4:30pm.

During the protest, the students said on May 7, a female student found a camera set up in a bathroom window of the mess on the fourth floor of a building in Ghospara area.

The following day, the student submitted a written complaint to the proctor's office.

On May 19, the students staged a demonstration in front of the vice-chancellor's office.

As the authorities did not take any steps, they staged a demonstration on the campus again.

Contacted, Proctor Dr Mozammel Haque did not want to comment on the issue over phone.

The mess owner could not be conducted in this regard.

MBSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Forhad Hossain told this correspondent today that the university administration has already informed the matter to local police through the proctor office. "Now police will take necessary action in this regard," he added.

Contacted, Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, told The Daily Star that police went to the spot and found no such video on the mess owner's son's phone set. The mess owner has also denied the allegations.

The victim, however, filed a general diary with the police station last night, and police started an investigation, the OC added.