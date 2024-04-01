BUET unrest: BCL, protesters face off over politics ban

Bangladesh Chhatra League, at a protest rally yesterday in the city’s Central Shaheed Minar, demanded immediate resumption of student politics on the Buet campus. After the rally, BCL leaders-activists led by its president Saddam Hossain entered Buet campus and placed a wreath at the mural of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Buet Shaheed Minar. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Demonstrating Buet students yesterday vowed to keep their institution free from politics and banned organisations, while Chhatra League demanded that Buet authorities immediately lift the ban on student politics.

Buet students boycotted classes and exams for the second consecutive day, but did not hold their pre-announced sit-in programme.

The students at a press conference on campus said they would return to classrooms only after the authorities ensured that the campus was safe and free from politics and "evil forces".

On other hand, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a rally at Central Shaheed Minar where its president Saddam Hussain said the demonstrations would get tougher until Buet authorities lifted the ban on politics.

"The Chhatra League knows how to have its demand met," he said.

He urged Buet authorities to hold student's union elections and immediately give back BCL leader and Buet student Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi his residency at the dormitory.

Unrest at the engineering university began after a group of BCL leaders, including Saddam, gathered on campus after 2:00am on Thursday. Amid protests, Buet authorities revoked Imtiaz's residency at the dormitory the next over "the incident on campus at midnight".

Buet authorities on Saturday formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident.

Protesting students maintain that multiple rules were broken when student leaders of other universities entered Buet late at night even though the gates are supposed to be locked after 10:30pm.

Addressing the BCL rally yesterday, Saddam said he went to Buet to meet with a friend.

He then asked whether one would need a passport and visa to set foot on Buet premises.

After the rally at Shaheed Minar, BCL activists marched to the Buet campus and placed a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu.

Meanwhile, Buet Vice Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder yesterday told reporters at his office that it was for the teachers and students to decide whether to lift the restriction on student politics.

In another development, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "In the name of banning student politics, Buet is being turned into a factory of militancy and dirty politics… The government will have to take action."

Student politics was banned on Buet campus after the murder of a second-year student named Abrar Fahad by BCL men at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

Since Friday, Buet students have been demonstrating for expulsion of Imtiaz from the university and removal of Prof Mizanur Rahman from the post of director of the Directorate of Students' Welfare for what they said was his failure to keep the campus free from politics, an allegation Prof Mizanur refutes.

Yesterday, no student appeared on campus to take part in the pre-scheduled sit-in programme at 7:00am.

BCL RALLY

Saddam said the death of Abrar was tragic, but certain evil forces are trying to establish fundamentalism on the campus by taking undue advantage of the situation.

"In the name of seeking justice, injustice is committed today," he said.

"As a citizen of Bangladesh, I have the right to go anywhere… From whom do we need to seek permission? We have the right to go to any university in the world, not just Buet.

"You [Buet authority] have restricted students' right to freely express their opinions, preventing them from expressing their political thoughts and ideas. In the name of banning [student politics], you have started cultivating politics of darkness there."

WHAT BUET STUDENTS SAY

The protesting students said they refrained from holding their pre-announced sit-in due to feeling of insecurity

The spontaneous boycott of the examination by the entire 20th batch, except one student, demonstrated the collective moral stance of the students against the resumption of student politics on the campus, said a protester at the press conference without revealing his name.