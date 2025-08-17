Campus
Sun Aug 17, 2025 06:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 07:03 PM

BRACU Law alumnus awarded full graduate studies scholarship at University of Oxford

Rakibul Islam Bhuiyan, an alumnus of BRAC University’s School of Law
Photo: Collected

Rakibul Islam Bhuiyan, an alumnus of BRAC University's (BRACU) School of Law, has been accepted into the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme, becoming the first Bangladeshi law graduate to do so. Through this programme, he will be granted the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Bachelor of Civil Law at the University of Oxford. 

The scholarship that Rakibul has received covers all tuition fees and living expenses and also includes a grant that will compensate pre-arrival costs such as visa fees, healthcare, and airfare. 

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme are awarded to outstanding university graduates and professionals, primarily from developing and emerging countries. 

Rakibul is currently serving as a senior legal and compliance manager at BRAC International. Having enrolled at BRACU in 2018, he attained the highest-ever CGPA at the law school and was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal at the 15th Convocation.  

 

