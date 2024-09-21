BCL leaders, activists of RU Fozilatunnessa hall asked to leave dorm

The authorities of Bangamata Sheikh Fozilatunnessa Hall at Rajshahi University recently ordered Chhatra League leaders and activists to vacate the hall, citing their involvement in various acts of oppression.

An official notice, signed by hall provost Professor Lovely Nahar, confirmed the order recently, reports our RU correspondent.

Shortly after this, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall provost Professor Zamirul Islam went to the Fozilatunnessa Hall yesterday and threatened the students, who were involved in BCL politics, to leave the hall as the students did not agree to leave the hall.

Meanwhile, an audio record of the provost's interaction has been revealed where the teacher used offensive and aggressive language.

When asked about the office order, Prof Lovely Nahar told this correspondent, "General students were constantly pressuring me to oust the posted leaders of BCL from the hall. Besides, the last provost council has decided in a meeting that Chhatra League leaders and activists who were involved in vandalism should leave the hall. That's why I have issued a notice. However, later I revised this notice. Now I realise my mistake."

Talking to this correspondent, Prof Zamirul expressed regret and said, "I made this comment completely out of anger that day. What I have said about the BCL activists is mainly based on the complaints made by the general students. I don't know if their allegations are even true or not.

RU Vice-Chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib said he is very embarrassed about this incident. "I don't know so much about the audio record yet. I will listen to it soon."