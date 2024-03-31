BCL on campus: Buet students boycott tests, classes

Students stage a sit-in in front of Buet’s administrative building protesting Chhatra League’s political activities on campus flouting a ban. They held demonstrations for the second straight day yesterday to press home their six-point demand, including expulsion of six students and resignation of the director of student welfare. Photo: Star

Buet students yesterday boycotted their classes and exams and demonstrated against early Thursday's gathering of Chhatra League activists on the campus where political activities are not allowed.

They demanded expulsion of several students, including Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a central committee member of the pro-Awami League student body, for what they said were their open political activities on the campus.

The protesters said they would continue demonstrating and boycotting the classes until their demands are met and the "campus is safe for students".

They said multiple rules were broken when student leaders of other universities entered Buet after 2:00am even though the gates are supposed to be locked at 10:30pm.

They also demanded removal of Prof Mizanur Rahman from the post of directorate of students' welfare for his failure to enforce the rules.

The university authority formed a six-member committee to investigate the allegations and asked it to submit a report by April 8.

Student politics was banned on Buet campus after the murder of a student named Abrar Fahad in October 2019 by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Meanwhile, BCL yesterday demanded lifting of the ban and ridding the campus of the "dark shadow cast by communal forces".

It also denounced the cancellation of Imtiaz's residency at a Buet dormitory.

Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder yesterday said, "We could expel Imtiaz from the dorm. But expulsion from the university requires a systematic process by the disciplinary committee."

The disciplinary committee cannot take action without an investigation report, he said, adding that the person facing the allegation must get an opportunity to defend himself.

About the demonstrations, he said, "We have not postponed the exams they had boycotted. They did not even apply for a postponement. We will consider it if they give applications."

In the afternoon, a group of students introducing themselves as Awami League supporters told reporters that several religion-based political organisations were active on campus.

BCL on the front foot

BCL yesterday announced that it would hold a protest rally at the Central Shaheed Minar today, demanding resumption of students politics at Buet.

In a press statement, BCL said, "Students of Bangladesh strongly condemn and protest this decision taken by Buet administration [to expel Imtiaz froma dorm] as it is unfair, unconstitutional, anti-educational and against fundamental rights".

It said the decision of Buet authorities was a clear violation of the article 27 (equality before law), article 31 (right to protection of law), article 32 (protection of right to life and personal liberty), article 36 (freedom of movement), article 37 (freedom of assembly) and article 39 (freedom of thought and conscience, and of speech) of the constitution.

The efforts to ban mainstream politics were contributing to turn Buet into a breeding ground for anti-state activities, the press release said.

The Buet authorities banned political activities on campus after Abrar Fahad, a second-year student, was beaten to death by some BCL activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.