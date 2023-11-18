BBA student mistakes normal human interaction for networking

From LinkedIn to TikTok, there's hardly anywhere left where BBA undergrads are not trying to expand their vicious web of networking, and forcing you to think about whether higher studies should be accessible to everyone. However, just when people thought BBA students couldn't stoop any lower, rumours of a BBA undergrad mistaking normal human interaction for networking made them a bigger laughingstock on the internet than they already were.

"He asked me if I wanted to hang out," Shadman Sakib, a BBA student at Bidirectional University explained himself. "In the BBA dictionary, that only means one thing – an invitation to expand your network. This grinding mindset aka grindset, if I may, is what separates us from the rest of the career club spammers. I host TedX, MUNs, and poorly ventilated concerts at Rashunbhora Convention Centre. I'm the Van Gogh of ripping off teenagers except in my case, other people want to chop their ears off when they hear me talk about networking."

"I blame my friend for the confusion, to be honest," clarified Shadman.

"He called and asked me if I wanted to hang out at Dead End Coffee Roasters. It's a place filled with snobs without any real degree pretending to work with their laptops without actually getting anything done."

"I mean, who needs four cappuccinos to edit six slides on PowerPoint?" he asked. "You're probably spending more on brownies than you're making by selling over-priced T-shirts to gullible teenagers on the internet and calling it entrepreneurship. Of course, I'm going to confuse an invitation to such an inefficient place with a business meeting. I honestly have no idea what regular people talk about when they're not talking about making money, expanding their network, or their favourite internet podcasts where social media influencers have an hour-long conversation about nothing," he added.

"Contrary to popular belief, it isn't easy being a BBA undergraduate student," continued Shadman. "Although, I'm constantly considered a disappointment in my family."

Hasib Ur Rashid Ifti is a student at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.