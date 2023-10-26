Bangladeshi youth leader speaks at UNCTAD Youth Forum

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Youth Forum, held in Abu Dhabi from October 16 to 20, witnessed an impressive roster of young global leaders. Quazi Rafquat Hossain from Bangladesh, an advocate for AI, simulations, globalisation of education, and mental health awareness, was entrusted with delivering both the opening and closing speeches on the international stage.

Rafquat opening speech at the UNCTAD Youth Forum drew attention to the transformative power of AI and simulations in reshaping the global landscape of education. "AI and simulations have the potential to make education more accessible, adaptable, and effective, transcending the limitations of physical classrooms," he said.

Rafquat highlighted the importance of integrating technology into educational systems, stating, "AI can personalise learning experiences, adapt to individual needs, and democratize education, ensuring no one is left behind."

In his closing remarks, Quazi Rafquat Hossain shifted the spotlight to an often-neglected but crucial aspect of well-being: mental health. Rafquat's speech touched upon the stigma surrounding mental health issues and urged governments, organisations, and communities to invest in mental health services, support networks, and awareness campaigns. He stressed, "Mental health is not a luxury; it's a fundamental human right."