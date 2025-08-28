Authorities pull down campaign posters, banners

Candidates now reaching voters with leaflets

A DU staffer removes PVC campaign posters of Ducsu candidates from the university’s TSC area yesterday, after the university authorities ordered the removal of all such posters for violating section 7(a) of the electoral code of conduct. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

Candidates for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union polls started reaching out to students with leaflets yesterday, while the university authorities removed banners, festoons, and campaign boards put up across campus in violation of the electoral code of conduct.

From Tuesday, posters and banners were seen at prominent locations, including the Teacher-Student Centre, dormitory areas, VC Chattar, Mall Chattar, the Faculty of Fine Arts, Curzon Hall, and in front of the central library.

These materials were installed by several Ducsu panels such as Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikya, led by Umama Fatema, former spokesperson of Students Against Discrimination; Pratirodh Parshad, backed by some left-leaning parties; Oikyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir; along with independent candidates.

The same day, Ducsu Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin issued an urgent notice instructing all candidates to take them down immediately.

Professor Golam Rabbani, convener of the taskforce on the electoral code of conduct, told The Daily Star, "Many put those up without knowing the rules. That's why we have served show-cause notices. Today [yesterday] we cleared them, and if anyone puts them up again, punitive action will be taken."

Some independent candidates, however, alleged bias in enforcement.

Samsuddoza Nabab said, "This is visible discrimination against independent candidates. No action has been taken against the politically-backed ones. Only independent candidates been show-caused."

According to section 7(a) of the electoral code, campaigners are permitted only to print and distribute black-and-white posters, leaflets, or handbills. The use of PVC or any type of banner, festoon, or board is strictly prohibited.

Oikyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote's general secretary candidate SM Farhad said, "We did not violate the code of conduct. The rules only mentioned that posters cannot be pasted on trees or walls. We followed that and instead created frames to hang our posters. Before doing so, we asked the commission and they said there was no problem…. Now a new circular has been issued, instructing us to remove those."

Meanwhile, on the second day of campaigning, most panels focused on reaching non-residential students. They campaigned at Mall Chattar, Curzon Hall, TSC, and campus bus stations used by commuters, and also visited academic buildings after classes to distribute leaflets. Many panels planned to visit dormitories at night.

Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Oikya, backed by Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangshad, launched its campaign by paying tribute to poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at his grave.

The panel's vice-president candidate Abdul Qader said, "Almost every panel is violating the code of conduct, even though the Ducsu election commission has clearly provided the rules. It seems they are competing over who can breach more rules."

From the first day of campaigning, Chhatra Dal-backed candidates began distributing leaflets from Ekattor Hall. The panel also submitted a written complaint to the election commission, demanding action against code violations, more polling centres, and shutting down Dhaka University-related social media groups.

JCD GS candidate Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim said, "Due to complaints over the lack of a level-playing field, a lot of time is being wasted instead of reaching out to students. Yet, we're seeing no remedy."

PRINTING DELAY STALLS CAMPAIGNING

With orders for campaign leaflets piling up, printing presses in Katabon and Nilkhet are struggling to keep pace, slowing down the campaign process for many panels.

Some panels, including Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikya and Pratirodh Parshad, could not distribute leaflets on the first day of campaigning. A candidate from Umama's panel said they received their printed materials in the evening.

Pratirodh Parshad's assistant general secretary candidate Jabir Ahmed Jubel said they had to photocopy a small number of leaflets during the day and later went to dormitories to reach voters.

Several candidates from Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Oikya also struggled to campaign effectively due to a shortage of leaflets.