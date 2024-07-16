Attack on VC residence: JU forms 6-member committee

A six-member investigation committee has been formed to investigate the incident of attack on the vice-chancellor's residence on Monday night at Jahangirnagar University campus.

The committee is headed by Shafi Mohammad Tarek, a professor of Environmental Science department of the university, said a press release signed by Mohammad Mohiuddin, acting director of JU's public relations office, today.

"In the meeting, it was decided to ensure proper treatment of the injured teachers, students and staffers in the unexpected incident," said the statement.

The university authorities will also bear the treatment costs as well as tighten security on the campus.